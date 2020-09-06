‘No relaxation on face masks, personal distancing’

People must adhere to safety guidelines: Minister

Seeking complete cooperation of the general public in curbing the spread of COVID-19, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday said must people remain vigilant and steadfastly adhere to safety guidelines at a time when the government had announced more relaxations.

It was essential for the public to maintain personal hygiene, wear face mask and ensure personal distancing, Mr. Vijayabaskar told reporters here.

The recent relaxations were announced by the State government keeping in mind the livelihood of the people and the economy. There should not be any relaxation in respect of wearing mask, washing hands frequently and ensuring personal distancing, Mr. Vijayabaskar said while appealing to the people to extend their full cooperation to the government.

At a time when doctors, para-medical staff and officials of various government departments were intensively involved in battling COVID-19 and in executing measures to control the spread of the viral infection, he urged the public in rural or urban areas not to take symptoms lightly. In case of fever, cough, body pain and vomiting, it was essential for people to be under the observation of a doctor.

The recent government order imposing fines for not wearing face mask, spitting in public places and violation of personal distancing norms and standard operating procedures was aimed at creating awareness among the general public and not to punish them.

To a query, the Minister said wireless communication system had been acquired in Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai for instant communication and would be provided wherever it was required.

Earlier, he convened a meeting with officials on COVID-19 prevention measures being taken in Pudukottai district.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, and Director of Public Health Selvavinayagam participated.

The Health Minister later inspected the new ‘108' ambulances given to Pudukottai district.