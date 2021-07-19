‘No registration of unapproved plots’

Departmental action will be taken against officials violating rules, says Minister

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Monday said that unapproved plots would not be registered in the offices of sub-registrars in the State.

Addressing reporters after chairing a consultative meeting with traders of Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and other central districts, he said people, who purchased unapproved plots, realised their mistake only when they approached banks and other financial institutions for loans. They were invariably denied credit.

Moreover, the government was committed to preventing illegal conversion of water bodies and watercourses into layouts and house sites. Hence, it had been decided to register only approved plots. Departmental action would be taken against officials violating registration rules.

Mr. Moorthy said he was visiting various parts of the State to understand the problems and issues faced by the people while registering their plots or landholdings. Action would be taken to eradicate the role of intermediates at registration offices. Token system would be introduced to serve customers on first come, first served basis at registration offices. Keeping the interest of the people, the State government was contemplating changes in land registration process.

To a question, the Minister said steps had been taken to remove anomalies in goods and services taxes and filing of returns. The process would be simplified. The views expressed by traders would be considered while simplifying the process.

Mr. Moorthy said the Tamil Nadu Traders Welfare Board, which was constituted in 1989, would be revived with enrolment of new members. Interested traders could apply for membership.

K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, N. Reghupathy, Minister for Law, S.S. Sivasankar, Minister for Backward Classes, and senior officials participated.