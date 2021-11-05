No public darshan for three rituals at Sikkal Singaravelar temple during ‘Kanda Sashti’ festival

NAGAPATTINAM

The district administration has announced that devotees would not be allowed to have darshan during the three main rituals of the 10-day Kanda Sashti festival to be held from November 4 at Sri Navaneetheswarar Swamy Temple, also known as Sikkal Singarvelar Temple, at Sikkal in the district, apparently to check the spread of COVID 19.

Devotees would not be allowed to participate in ‘Sakthivel Vangum’ and ‘Viyarvai Sinthum Katchi’ scheduled to be held on November 8, the ‘soorasamharam’ the next day and the ‘thirukalyanam’ on November 10, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said in a press release.

All the three events would be live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/templelivestream and www.hrce.tn.gov.in

On other days of the festival, devotees would be allowed to have darshan at the temple. Devotees should adhere to personal distancing norms and wear face masks while queuing up for darshan, he said and urged people to extend their cooperation to the temple authorities.