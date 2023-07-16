No progress on establishment of clean street food hub in Tiruchi

July 16, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Almost five years have passed since the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department mooted a proposal to set up a clean street food hub in Tiruchi, an imitative to improve the quality of food being sold at the roadside eateries and their hygiene, but, there is no progress on the proposal.

As part of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)’s nationwide project to improve the infrastructure of street food hubs, the Food Safety Department in Tiruchi chose Chathiram Bus Stand to establish the city’s first street food hub by integrating the roadside food stalls and pushcarts food stalls.

But, the officials dropped the plan since the vendors were scattered around the bus stand and decided to set up the hub on V.O.C. Road, which has a row of roadside eateries aiming at attracting the outbound passengers from Tiruchi Central Bus Stand.

The Department thereafter carried out a survey on roadside eateries around the bus stand and their owners and workers. A section of them was given training in the importance of ensuring the use of quality ingredients in the preparation of food, enhancing the personal hygiene of cooks and suppliers and preparation of food in a clean and hygienic environment and others.

There has been no progress on other aspects of the hub, including provision of uniformed glass covered pushcarts, supply of Reverse Osmosis water, proper lighting, safe disposal bins and others. Some of the facilities were proposed to be implemented with the participation of vendors and the civic administration. The authorities had also toyed with an idea of sourcing sponsors for creating some facilities.

“We are eager to operate under the street food hub initiative. It will be helpful to the eaters and well as the vendors. But, we do not see any noticeable progress on the initiative,” says a vendor on V.O.C. Street.

Customers feel there has been no improvement in the quality and hygienic preparation of food at the eateries. They operate in an unhygienic environment.

“No one knows the quality of oil they use for preparing food. We have no option but to depend upon roadside eateries as they offer food at low prices than the established restaurants,” said K. Kathiravan, a passenger from Pudukotttai.