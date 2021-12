No power supply

TIRUCHI

16 December 2021 17:36 IST

Power supply will be suspended from 9.45 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas of the city due to maintenance works to be taken up at Kambarasampettai and Mainguard Gate sub-stations:

Karur By-pass Road, Old Karur Road, VN Nagar, Mathulankollai, S.S.Kovil, Chidambaram Mahal, Poosari Street, Chathiram Bus Stand, St.Joseph’s College Road, Chinthamani, Chinthamani Bazaar, Odathurai, North Andal Street, Nandi Kovil Street, Vanapattarai, Singarathope, Salai Road, Vathukara Street, Mudaliyar Street, Woraiyur Housing Unit, Keeraikollai Street, Nawab Thottam, Weavers Colony, T.T.Road, Cholarajpuram, VS Kovil, Kandan Street, Minappan Street, Linga Nagar, Akilandeswari Nagar, Mangal Nagar, Santosh Garden, Maruthandakurichi, Malliampathu, Alanvanthannallur, Ekirimangalam, Kambarasampettai, Cauvery Nagar, Murungapettai, Gudalur, Mutharasanallur, Pazhur, Allur, Jeeyapuram, Thiruchendurai, Collector Well and drinking water pumping stations of Golden Rock and HAPP, Devadhanam, Sankaran Pillai Road, Anna Statue, Sanjeevi Nagar, Sarkarpalayam, Ariyamangalam, Panaiyakurichi, Mullakudi, Ottakudi, Vengur, Arasangudi, Natarajapuram and Thogur.

