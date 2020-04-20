No positive cases yet in Karaikal, but illegal liquor sellers could play spoilers

There has been no COVID 19 positive case in Karaikal so far, but there are concerns that the district will cease to be a green zone if the alleged surreptitious movement of people from neighbouring Nagapattinam district for purchase of liquor is not checked.

Video clippings of people from Poraiyar and Thirukadaiyur in Nagapattinam district sneaking into Karaikal along the shutters of Nandalar river with the intent of consuming and purchasing liquor has understandably been passed on to the district authorities by the public of Poovam village.

Calling for blockage of the secret passage, S. Anandkumar, president of Karaikal unit of India Against Corruption, apprehended that the illegal sale of liquor at Poovam, Varichikudy and Thiruvettakudy villages of Karaikal, due to negligence of the law enforcing machinery and the liquor merchants could eventually cause spread of COVID- 19 virus in the enclave.

In his Open House Complaint made to the Lt. Governor, Mr. Anandkumar sought disciplinary action against those officials whose negligent actions could cause serious repercussions and nullify the hard work of the district administration for containment of the spread of the virus. According to M. Adarsh, Deputy Collector, Excise, action has been initiated against five persons for selling liquor illegally after the nationwide lockdown took effect. Seven audit teams comprising staff of Revenue Department have been formed to verify stock registers. Those involved in selling liquor illegally will be dealt with stringently under Disaster Maintenance Act, 2005, and Pondicherry Excise Act 1970.

On its part, the district administration has been keen on preventing cross-border movement of work force. In an advisory issued earlier this month, Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma urged managements of industries to make sure that no labourers from Nagapattinam, Nagore and other places cross the borders of Karaikal district, citing the surge in coronavirus cases in neighbouring districts.

The cross-border movement of labourers on a daily basis could pose a health risk to the them as well as the public in the district, Mr. Arjun Sharma apprehended.