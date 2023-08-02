No political intervention in the functioning of ED and CBI, says Annamalai

August 02, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Directorate of Enforcement and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been functioning, as autonomous institutions, without any political intervention and only those involved in corruption cases are afraid of these agencies, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Thirumayam on the sidelines of his En Mann, En Makkal yatra, he said, “Agencies such as the ED and the CBI function as autonomous institutions, and there is no political interference. The agencies have been probing the cases based on the directions given by courts. Only the corrupt are afraid of these agencies.”

Responding to a question on not inviting former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders held in New Delhi on July 18, Mr. Annamalai said, “The BJP high command invited the NDA leaders based on the recognition given to them by the Election Commission of India. We are not against any particular leader, including Mr. Panneerselvam.”

He said ‘DMK files 1’ was released to the public to create awareness of corruption, while ‘DMK files 2’ was submitted as a memorandum, with supporting documents, to Governor R.N. Ravi to take action against corrupt leaders. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had shelved six complaints filed by the BJP, he claimed.

He also said strict action should be taken against those involved in the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case.

He said the doors of the NDA were open to all those who accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He would not contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election and will instead focus on building the party.

“India has been peaceful and progressive since Mr. Modi came to power in 2014. The Central government has been delivering the best governance on all parameters,” he added.