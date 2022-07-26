No plan to collect monthly rental for smart meters: Senthil Balaji

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Tuesday said there was no plan to collect monthly rental for smart meters.

He told reporters here that there was an orchestrated campaign on social media that the State government would collect monthly rental after installation of smart meters. There was no truth in it. There was no such move.

He said there were 2.37 crore electricity consumers in the State. The tariff hike would not affect about one crore consumers. The tariff hike was nominal for 63 lakh consumers, who used power between 101 and 200 units.

The previous AIADMK government was responsible for the losses sustained by Tangedco, which had accumulated a huge debt. The AIADMK, which was staging protests against the hike in power tariff, maintained a stoic silence over the price rise and increase in cost of fuel and gas by the Centre.