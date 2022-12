December 11, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There was no new case of COVID-19 infection in the central districts on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There has been no infection in Tiruchi district during the past week.

Out of two active cases in the region, Tiruvarur and Karur had one case each while Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts had no active cases.