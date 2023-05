May 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

No fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in the central region on Monday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Out of four active cases in the region, Tiruvarur had two, while Tiruchi and Mayiladuthurai districts had one case each. There were no active cases in Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.