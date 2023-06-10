No new COVID-19 cases in central districts

No fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in the central districts on Saturday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The region recorded no active cases as well.
June 10, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI
