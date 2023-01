No new COVID-19 case recorded in central region

January 09, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There was no new case of COVID-19 infection in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Tiruchi had one active cases while Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts had none. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.