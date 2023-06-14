No new COVID-19 case in central region

No new case of COVID-19 infection was reported in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. However, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts had one active case each.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
June 14, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI
No new case of COVID-19 infection was reported in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. However, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts had one active case each.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US