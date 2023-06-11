ADVERTISEMENT

No new COVID-19 case in central region

June 11, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

No fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The region recorded no active cases as well.

