June 01, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Mayiladuthurai district recorded one active case, while there were no active cases in Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts.