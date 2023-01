January 24, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

TIRUCHI:

There was no fresh incidence of COVID-19 infection in the central districts on Tuesday.

One person each in Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts are under home treatment. No case was reported in Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts.