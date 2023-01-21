No new COVID-19 case in central region

January 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There was no new case of COVID-19 infection in the central region on Saturday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The region reported no active case as well. ADVERTISEMENT

