No new COVID-19 case in central region

There was no new case of COVID-19 infection in the central region on Saturday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The region reported no active case as well.
January 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI
