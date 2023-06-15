ADVERTISEMENT

No new COVID-19 case in central districts

June 15, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

No new case of COVID-19 infection was reported in the central districts on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

However, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts had one active case each.

