No new cases in central region
There were no new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities caused by the viral infection were reported in central districts on Wednesday, as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
The districts of Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi had one active case each.
