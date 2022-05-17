No new cases in central region
No fresh case of COVID 19 was reported in the central region on Tuesday as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
None of the nine districts of Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam in the region reported any new infection.
Six patients were under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection in Tiruchi district. Nagapattinam and Pudukottai had one active case each.
