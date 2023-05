May 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There were no fresh cases of COVID-19 recorded in the central districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Four active cases of persons undergoing treatment at home or in hospital — one each in Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi — were registered.