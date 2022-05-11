No new cases in central districts
There were no new infections of COVID-19 and no fatalities due to the virus in the central region on Wednesday as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
Twelve active cases of patients undergoing treatment at home and in hospital were reported in the region. Of this, Tiruchi district had seven active cases, while Thanjavur had three. Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts reported one active case each.
