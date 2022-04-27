No new cases in central districts

There were no new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities caused by the virus, in the central districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi on Wednesday, as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Thirteen active cases of patients receiving treatment in hospital and at home were reported in the region. Of this, Thanjavur had five active cases, while Tiruvavur had four. Two active cases were reported in Pudukottai district. Nagapattinam and Tiruchi districts reported one active case each.