No new cases in central districts

There were no new infections of COVID- 19 and no fatalities caused by the virus in the central districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Thirteen active cases of patients undergoing treatment in hospital and at home were reported in the region. Of this, Thanjavur had five active cases, while Tiruvarur had four. Two active cases were reported in Pudukottai district. Nagapattinam and Tiruchi districts had one active case each.