No new case of COVID-19 in central region

June 08, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in the central region on Thursday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The region recorded no active cases as well.

