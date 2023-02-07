No new case of COVID-19 in central region

There was no new case of COVID-19 infection reported in the central region on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There was no active cases reported in the region as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
February 07, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI
There was no new case of COVID-19 infection reported in the central region on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There was no active cases reported in the region as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription