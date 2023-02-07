No new case of COVID-19 in central region

February 07, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There was no new case of COVID-19 infection reported in the central region on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There was no active cases reported in the region as well. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.