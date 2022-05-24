No new case in central region
There was no new case of COVID-19 in the central districts on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department’s bulletin.
Seven active cases of patients receiving treatment in hospital and at home were reported. Tiruchi district had five active cases, while Karur and Mayiladuthurai each had one case each.
