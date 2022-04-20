No new case in central region

There was no new case of COVID-19 in the central districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi on Wednesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Ten active cases of patients undergoing treatment in hospital and at home were recorded on Wednesday. Of this, Thanjavur district had four active cases, while Karur and Tiruchi had two each. Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts each reported one active case.