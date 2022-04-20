No new case in central region
There was no new case of COVID-19 in the central districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi on Wednesday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
Ten active cases of patients undergoing treatment in hospital and at home were recorded on Wednesday. Of this, Thanjavur district had four active cases, while Karur and Tiruchi had two each. Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts each reported one active case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.