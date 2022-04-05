No new case in central region
No fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in the central region on Tuesday, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
No new infection was reported in any of the nine districts in the region. The number of persons under treatment for the infection, including those under home treatment, dropped to 10 in the region. Thanjavur had four active cases, Tiruvarur three and Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Karur one each.
