No need to panic over rise in COVID-19 cases, says Health Minister

April 25, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday said there was no need to panic over the gradual rise in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at Perungalur near Pudukottai, Mr. Subramanian said a new variant of Omicron XBB 1.16 had emerged. However, the infection was found to be mild and it was enough for those affected by the virus to remain in home isolation for four to five days and get treated as per doctor’s advice.

The situation at present was not of the nature when the Delta variant emerged a couple of years ago during which period hospitalisation was required, Mr. Subramanian said.

The Minister added that there was adequate stock of drugs in government hospitals across the State. Answering another question, Mr. Subramanian said the Food Safety Department was intensely keeping a watch on artificial ripening of fruits and due action was being taken against such acts.

Speaking about organ harvesting license, Mr. Subramanian said during the AIADMK period organ harvest licences had been issued to only 13 hospitals in the State. After the DMK came to power, organ harvest licence have been issued to all medical college hospitals in the State.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the building housing the out-patient block at Perungalur primary health centre and new buildings for the health sub centres at Sathyamangalam , Kalkudi, Kulamanglam North, Neduvasal, Panangulam and Vallathirakottai constructed at a total cost of ₹1.80 crore. Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan, DMK Rajya Sabha member M.M. Abdullah, Collector Kavitha Ramu and officials were present during the function.

Mr. Subramanian later inspected the functioning of the out-patient block at the Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Hospital in Pudukottai Town, an official release said.