No need for panic, says Collector

09 March 2020 18:19 IST

No one in Ariyalur district has tested positive for COVID 19 and there was no need for people to panic, Collector D. Rathna has said after visiting the Government Hospital to check the arrangements being made to treat the fever patients, on Monday.

She said in a release, after a meeting with the health authorities, that a patient belonging to Jayankondam, who was admitted to the Government Hospital in Ariyalur upon arrival from South Korea on February 26, had tested negative for COVID-19. His condition was stable. He would be discharged in a day.

Ms. Rathna said that health authorities had been asked to closely monitor the patients with fever and cold. Best treatment should be extended to them. It was important for the people to be aware of COVID-19. Patients with fever and cold should visit the Government Hospitals for treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

She said that the people, upon arrival from offices and work places, should wash their hands properly with soap. They should wash their hands at least 10 to 15 times a day. It was better to avoid visiting countries where there has been an outbreak COVID-19, she said.