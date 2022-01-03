No need for advocate’s signature in complaints

TIRUCHI

03 January 2022 19:39 IST

General public in the central zone encompassing nine districts approaching the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, or other top officers and personnel manning the police station can submit thier complaints describing their problems without the signature of an advocate or a notary public.

It applies for complaints sent by post also. The public can either write the complaint themselves or type them affixing their signature and submit the same, a press release said.

