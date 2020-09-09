No more middle men, it’s direct sales at Kallikudi market

Shops opened up to conduct sales at the Central Market for Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers at Kallikudi on Wednesday.

The shops were allotted to Farmers Interest Groups (FIGs), Farmers Producers Groups (FPGs) and Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) at the market.

Around 30 outlets opened by farmers' groups were venturing into retail sales for the first time.

“We have been selling our produce through middlemen earlier, but with these shops, we hope to make a better living for ourselves, said G. Chakravarthi, a vendor.

“Depending upon the response, more shops will open in the following days,” the shopkeeper added.

The market, inaugurated three years ago, was built at a cost of ₹ 77 crore in an area of 9.8 acres. The objective was to shift traders at Gandhi Market to the new complex that had 830 shops. But they remained empty as traders resisted the move to shift them to the new market.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri-Business allotted 104 shops to 52 FIGs, FPGs and FPOs.

The farmers’ groups hoped for better patronage and requested authorities to provide bus services to the market.

“We opened our shops in August, but had to shut them down as there was no public transport and customers were afraid to travel long distances to buy from us,” S. Venkateshwaran, secretary, Andhanallur FPO, said.

“We have returned this time in the hope of patronage from more customers and further encouragement from authorities,” he contended.

If buses ply from Central Bus Stand to Kallikudi, small vegetable sellers and buyers for hotels and homes can come and purchase from us at nominal prices, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, K. P. Krishnan, former Agriculture Minister, said the district administration must close the G- Corner temporary market if they wanted the Kallikudi Market to function successfully. "Why will people travel to Kallikudi if they can get vegetables within the city? These farmers’ groups will not keep their shops running if they are unable to make ends meet,” he said.