No loss of life in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts

27 November 2020 05:21 IST

Special medical camps were conducted for displaced people accomodated at cyclone shelters/rescue centres.

Barring a few claims of cattle deaths in Thanjavur district, Cycone Nivar left behind only a watered-down impact in the delta region on Thursday.

There was no report of human casualties in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

Official sources said the Thanjavur district administration received information of deaths of one head of cattle and two goats due to incessant rain and strong winds that lashed the district all through the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Senior officials said human casualties were prevented in the two districts as more than 16,000 persons — 10,741 in Tiruvarur and 5,321 in Thanjavur — were moved to cyclone shelters/rescue centres from low-lying areas and places categorised as vulnerable.

As for damages caused to dwelling units and other basic infrastructure facilities by the cyclone, one hut was totally damaged and 35 partially. Twenty electric posts were also damaged in Thanjavur district.

Meanwhile, 30 special health teams had been formed to screen people at the cyclone shelters/rescue centres in Tiruvarur district from November 26. Elaborate arrangements had also been made to conduct health camps in all villages and urban localities in view of inclement weather conditions.

In Thanjavur district, 16 health teams had been formed and those lodged in shelters/centres were screened and samples for COVID-19 test were taken, sources said.

As the cyclone threat had receded, public and private bus transport were allowed to resume services from Thursday afternoon. The Flood Control Room at the District Collectorates would function till December and those in need of assistance or grievance arising out of rain or inclement weather due to monsoon could dial 1077.

Meanwhile, Tiruvarur AIADMK unit supplied meals to families whose dwelling units became wet and unfit for cooking. Food Minister R. Kamaraj launched the food distribution exercise at Tiruvarur, Nannilam and Kudavasal areas.

Felling of trees alleged

In Thanjavur, environmentalists alleged that well-grown trees were felled at a residential quarters for staff of a higher educational institution under the pretext of precautionary measure to minimise the damages anticipated due to the cyclone.

The officials, instead of pruning the branches, used earth-moving vehicles to uproot around 50 well-grown trees in the quarters, they said.