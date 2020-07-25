No letup in COVID 19 cases in central region

25 July 2020 21:58 IST

637 people test positive for the viral infection; eight dead

The central region continued to see an increase in COVID 19 cases with 637 people testing positive for the viral infection on Saturday. The region also recorded eight deaths - six in Tiruchi and two in Pudukottai.

In Tiruchi, two 58-year-old men and a 62-year-old man who had been diagnosed with diabetes died at a private hospital. A 67-year-old man with hypertension, a 44-year-old man with Wolf Parkinson White syndrome and a 72-year-old man with uncontrolled diabetes also died at a private hospital.

A 65-year-old man from Pudukottai, who was diagnosed with coronary artery disease, systemic hypertension and diabetes and a 44-year-old woman with diabetes died at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 637 new cases, 199 hailed from Tiruchi, 162 in Thanjavur, 100 in Tiruvarur, 110 in Pudukottai, 25 in Perambalur, 27 in Karur, 10 in Nagapattinam and four in Ariyalur.

Of the 199 in Tiruchi, many hailed from containment zones in Bheema Nagar, Kalkandarkottai, Thillai Nagar, Cantonment and Anna Nagar, while some also tested positive in Musiri and Lalgudi. The patients have been admitted to Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. The total number of COVID-19 cases is 3,289.

The sub-collector’s office in Musiri was closed after four of its employees tested positive on Saturday. It will be closed for two days. Meanwhile, 19 employees of the personal banking branch of a nationalised bank in Cantonment tested positive, following which it was sanitised and sealed. “As Saturday and Sunday are bank holidays, the branch will remain closed on Monday too,” Collector S. Sivarasu said.

A section of the bank’s employees were tested at random, and 19 of them tested positive. All patients are asymptomatic, and did not come in contact with any bank customers. And 105 other employees, including those belonging to other sections, have also been asked to get tested for the viral infection.

Meanwhile, 72 patients, admitted to Tiruchi GH, and 27 admitted to COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged.

Thanjavur saw 162 new cases, with many from Kumbakonam and Darasuram vegetable market. Of the total 1,892 patients so far, 932 are active cases. Seven patients were discharged.

In Tiruvarur, 100 tested positive, while in Pudukottai it was 110 - they were either inter-district travellers or primary contacts.

In Karur, 27 patients, including six women, tested positive. Meanwhile, 12 patients, including 11 from Karur and one from Tiruchi, were discharged from the Karur GH.

Perambalur recorded 25 new cases, including a junior assistant at the Collectorate, 10 inter-district travellers, two returnees from Chennai and secondary contacts of two front-line workers.

In Nagapattinam, seven of the 10 patients who tested positive were local contacts. Of the three others, two returned from Cuddalore while one travelled from Tiruchi.

Four patients tested positive in Ariyalur and were admitted to Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital. The district has recorded 800 COVID-19 cases so far, while 674 have been discharged. Meanwhile, 307 samples were lifted from people showing COVID-19 symptoms, contacts of patients who have tested positive and have been sent for testing.