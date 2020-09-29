No let-up in positive cases in Thanjavur district

Four persons, including three women, die in central region; one victim had no co-morbid conditions

The central districts witnessed a drop in number of fresh cases of COVID-19 and recorded four deaths on Tuesday.

The daily count of positive cases went down to 543 from 675 persons, who tested positive on Monday.

Thanjavur district recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the central districts for another consecutive day on Tuesday with 186 patients testing positive for the virus. It was the only district in central region that registered more than 100 cases on Tuesday.

Pudukottai district followed with 99 cases and Tiruchi with 83 fresh cases. Tiruvarur recorded 64 cases, Karur 42, Nagapattinam 38, Ariyalur 16 and Perambalur 15 cases.

The central districts also registered a drop in number of deaths as per a State Health Department bulletin issued on Tuesday. It went down to four as against eight deaths recorded on Monday.

Of the four deaths, three were from Thanjavur district and one from Pudukottai.

One of the vicitms had no co-morbid conditions. The 58-year-old female patient from Thanjavur was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on September 16 with fever for 11 days, cough and breathing difficulties for a week. She died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Another female patient, aged 53, who was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on September 23, died due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and sepsis on Monday. She was under treatment for type-II diabetes mellitus and systemic hypertension for a few years.

The third patient, who died of COVID-19, was a 62-year-old from Thanjavur, She was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on September 24. But she died on Sunday due to viral pneumonia, acute respiratory failure. She had been under medication for type-II diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertension and coronary artery disease.

The lone patient, who died of COVID-19 from Pudukottai district, too had type-II diabetes mellitus and systemic hypertension. He was admitted to Pudukottai Medical College on September 26 and died two days later.