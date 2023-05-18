May 18, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Frequent road accidents along the Tiruchi-Thindukarai section of the Tiruchi-Karur Highway, even after the widening of the stretch, has caused concern among residents of the suburbs situated along the highway.

The 11-km stretch road stretch, which runs between the Cauvery River and Tiruchi-Karur railway line, was widened over a year ago following persistent demands from residents and motorists. The road, with sharp and dangerous curves, was widened from its earlier width of seven metres to up to 10.5 metres by the Highways Department under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme 2019-20.

Yet, accidents continue on the road stretch, the most recent one claiming the lives of a mother and her daughter at Mutharasanallur a few days ago. Like them, most of the victims have been two-wheeler riders hit by over-speeding vehicles on the widened highway stretch. Commuters traversing the stretch every day have been facing the brunt of the problem.

Accidents are frequently being reported in Jeeyapuram and Pettavaithalai police limits. Most of the accidents take place at Kambarasampettai, Mutharasanallur, Allur and Jeeyapuram/Thindukarai areas and also near Thiruparathurai, Perugamani, Sirugamani and Pettavaithalai.

Conceding that the frequent accidents remain a cause for concern, P.Ayyarappan, president, Road Users Welfare Association, who had been campaigning for road safety measures on the stretch, observed that overspeeding on the widened highway was one of the major reasons for the accidents.

“The speed limit of 30 km, already notified, should be enforced strictly. The police had placed temporary barricades to check overspeeding at different places. However, the barricades are often knocked down or pushed aside by speeding heavy vehicles. The highway patrol should keep an eye on this and ensure that the barricades were in place properly. A check post can be erected near Mutharasanallur to check overspeeding and drunken driving,” he suggested.

Mr.Ayyarappan pointed out that encroachments and parking of vehicles along the roadside were also leading to accidents. Better lighting along the stretch could possibly help check accidents, he added.

R.Thiruvengadam, a resident of Allur, suggests construction of road medians on short stretches near bus halts/ junctions and school zones. “People, especially school children, face danger when crossing the road at these spots. Short road medians as the one built near Jeeyapuram could help,” he said.

Even though barricades have been placed at vulnerable stretches, motorists, especially private buses, drive at high speed. Motorists should realise that the expansion of road on the stretch was intended for a smooth flow of traffic and not for driving at high speed, he observed.