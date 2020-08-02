02 August 2020 19:57 IST

TIRUCHI

Owing to the lockdown, there was no holy procession of Namperumal, the processional deity of Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, from the shrine to the Amma Mandapam on the Cauvery river bank at Srirangam on the occasion of Adi Perukku.

Temple authorities said the processional deity was taken out from the sanctum sanctorum in a procession in the evening up to the Renga Vilas Mandapam inside the shrine premises where rituals and veda parayanams were held. Thereafter, the holy gifts such as garlands of the deity, gold thaali and other holy items were carried from the temple and offered to the Cauvery.

Advertising

Advertising