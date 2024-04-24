GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No fresh sighting of movement of leopard or pugmarks in Ariyalur district

April 24, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

There has been no fresh sighting of the movement of a leopard which was on the prowl in Ariyalur district recently even as regular patrolling by field-level Forest Department personnel was on. 

No fresh pugmarks of the animal has been found in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Cuddalore districts till now, a senior Forest Department official said. The animal was sighted more than 10 days ago at Sendurai in Ariyalur district following which teams were constituted to track the movement of the carnivore by installing camera traps. Cages were placed in Ariyalur as well as in neighbouring Perambalur district.

The official said there has been no fresh sighting of the animal or its pugmarks in Ariyalur and its neighbouring Perambalur and Cuddalore districts for more than 10 days now.  Nevertheless, regular patrolling by Forest Department officials was being carried out in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. The officials have been interacting with the locals who have been asked to share information immediately in case they spot the animal or its pugmarks, the official added.

