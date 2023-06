June 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There were no new infections of COVID-19 in the central region on Friday according to the State Health Department.

Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts did not have any active cases of persons undergoing treatment at home or in hospital on Friday.