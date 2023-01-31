No fresh COVID-19 case in central region

No new case of COVID-19 infection was reported in the central region on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The region had no active case of the infection as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
January 31, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI
No new case of COVID-19 infection was reported in the central region on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The region had no active case of the infection as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription