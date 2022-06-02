No fresh COVID-19 case in central region
There was no fresh case of COVID-19 and no fatality caused by the virus in the central region on Thursday as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts had one active case each in the region.
