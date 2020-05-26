Tiruchirapalli

No fresh cases in six districts

No fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from six districts in the central region on Tuesday.

Ariyalur and Tiruchi were the only districts that reported one positive case each.

Karur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts reported no fresh cases.

According to a press release by Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu, five patients were discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Tuesday after recovery.

Of them, two each were from Tiruchi and Perambalur districts.

The number of patients, who were under treatment at MGMGH, stood at 11. Ten were from Tiruchi district, while one was from Perambalur district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 11:31:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/no-fresh-cases-in-six-districts/article31681866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY