No fresh cases in six districts

No fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from six districts in the central region on Tuesday.
Ariyalur and Tiruchi were the only districts that reported one positive case each.
Karur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts reported no fresh cases.
According to a press release by Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu, five patients were discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital on Tuesday after recovery.
Of them, two each were from Tiruchi and Perambalur districts.
The number of patients, who were under treatment at MGMGH, stood at 11. Ten were from Tiruchi district, while one was from Perambalur district.
