No fresh cases in central districts

No fresh case of COVID-19 was registered in the central districts on Tuesday.

According to a news bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam recorded nil cases.

The number of active cases stood at 10 in the region. Of them, six were in Tiruchi district. All of them were under the home treatment.