No fresh case of COVID 19 in central region

February 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

There was no fresh case of COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Nagapattinam had the only active case among the nine districts in the region as on Friday.

