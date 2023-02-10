No fresh case of COVID 19 in central region

February 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There was no fresh case of COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Nagapattinam had the only active case among the nine districts in the region as on Friday. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.