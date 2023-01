January 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

There was no fresh case of COVID 19 in the central region as per the daily bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Tuesday.

Tiruchi had a sole active case in the region. None of the other eight districts in the region -- Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karur -- had any patient under treatment for the infection as on Tuesday.