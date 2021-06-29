No fish retailing at Keezhavasal

THANJAVUR

29 June 2021 18:00 IST

Thanjavur Corporation has barred retailing of fish at Keezhavasal area as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of novel coronavirus infection.

According to official sources, though the wholesale fish market has been temporarily shifted to Old Bus Stand from Keezhavasal area, retailers continued to carry on with their business there during weekends.

Advertising

Advertising

On June 27, hundreds of people thronged Keezhavasal to purchase fish, throwing social distancing and other safety norms to the wind.

The civic body, in consultation with the district administration, has directed fish retailers to carry on their business hereafter at open places from near Thilagar Thidal to Kodimarathu Moolai through Old Bus Stand and Vellapillaiyar Kovil round about.