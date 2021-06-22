No entry’ to retail traders at Gandhi Market in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

22 June 2021 20:46 IST

The gates of Gandhi Market were locked by authorities of Tiruchi Corporation on Tuesday morning, thereby preventing retail traders from doing business.

On information that retail traders had resumed trading along with their wholesale counterparts at Gandhi Market, the officials visited the market in the morning and locked some of the gates. They told the traders that permission had only been given to wholesale trading only at night. No one should trade during daytime.

Advertising

Advertising

It is said that a section of retail traders expressed strong reservations over the decision to deny access to them durign the day. They said it was a partisan approach.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said the State government had given permission only to wholesale traders to operate in their markets. The traders should cooperate with the authorities in preventing the spread of COVID-19.