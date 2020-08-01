Tiruchirapalli

No entry into bathing ghats

TIRUCHI

The bathing ghats along the Cauvery river in the city would be out of bounds for people to celebrate the Adi Perukku on Sunday.

No one will be permitted to perform puja at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam and other bathing ghats along the Cauvery, said Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramaniapuram.

He told The Hindu that the State government had banned large congregation of people on any religious event or festival to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Barricades were put at Amma Mandapam, Ayyalamman and Oyamari bathing ghats. Devotees were asked to perform puja in their homes.

