No end to online woes

TIRUCHI

07 June 2020 23:23 IST

The State government's stand on holding online classes appears to have caused confusion due to lack of clarity on the duration of interface every day.

Citing studies, parents say children of elementary level, who watch TV or use computer for more than two hours per day, are more likely to have emotional, social and attention problems.

It is true that there is no uniformity in the duration of the classes. One school, for instance, has informed parents that they will be for three to four hours daily, while another has confined them to an hour.

Advertising

Advertising

Parents have been instructed to make sure that net connection, personal computer laptop or android IOS phone, head phones, ZOOM App, relevant books and notebooks are in place.

“Now that the lockdown restrictions are being lifted, we are back to our jobs that sustain us economically. The question in families where both parents work to make ends meet is who will assist the kids at home,” a parent wondered.

While not against the concept of online teaching, they are concerned over schools collecting fee for online classes. The State government, while permitting online classes, has conveyed to schools that strict action will be taken if they collect fee from students at this juncture. But, there is nothing that prevents schools from taking a stand that online teaching necessitates purchase of textbooks and notebooks.

Parents who go to schools to purchase books eventually end up paying the tuition fee as well due to the pressure exerted by the managements, another parent points out.

The ordeal of parents may not end anytime soon. As the schools have also mentioned in their communication to parents that punctuality, daily attendance and discipline of the students will be monitored online, many find themselves with no option but to fall in line, as there is no certainty on how long it will take for regular classes to resume.

The private schools seem to have the last laugh, as officials say they are as helpless as the parents.